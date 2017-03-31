The Thunder Bay Police Service says one of its unmarked cruisers was struck by another vehicle after stopping for road crews Friday morning.

On March 31 at approximately 10:30 a.m., an unmarked police cruiser was travelling north on Belrose Road when it stopped for city road workers who were patching potholes on the roadway.

A Nissan car that was also travelling north rear-ended the cruiser, police said in a news release.

The two officers that were in the cruiser at the time sustained minor injuries, police said.

They were transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre by fellow officers.

The driver of the Nissan car also sustained minor injuries and was also transported to the hospital by ambulance, police added.

The Thunder Bay Police Traffic Unit will be conducting an investigation into the collision.

Thunder Bay Police are reminding drivers that city road crews are out on foot repairing potholes, and drivers should slow down when approaching these work crews.