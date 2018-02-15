A city program that offers rebates to people, who improve flood prevention and drainage measures in their homes in Thunder Bay, Ont., has been extended.

Applications for the Residential Drainage Program can be made until November 30, 2018, the city said Thursday.

The rebates are available to anyone who makes flood prevention or drainage improvements in their homes.

For example:

50 per cent of invoiced costs, up to $1,750, for the installation of a sewage backflow prevention valve, or up to $1,500 for the installation of a sump pump or leaching pit

$500 for disconnecting weeping tile from the city's sanitary sewer system

This year, the city will also offer a rebate of 50 per cent of invoiced costs, up to $1,500, for redirecting foundation drainage from the sanitary sewer system to the storm sewer system.

The city says residences, not-for-profit organizations, and churches within the City of Thunder Bay are eligible for the rebates, provided all taxes and water bills are up to date.

Applications available at EcoSuperior, Victoriaville, online

Additional funding is also available for low-income seniors, and people with disabilities, the city said.

The rebate program is being administered by EcoSuperior at 562 Red River Road, and applications are available there and at the city's building services division office, which is located on the second floor of the Victoriaville Civic Centre.

Applications can also be downloaded at ecosuperior.org.

"It's a very easy application process," said Jamie Saunders, program coordinator. "Just fill out the application form, send it to us along with a copy of the associated receipts, plumbing permit and inspection report. We will schedule a home visit to confirm the work, then process the rebate provided the paperwork is in order."