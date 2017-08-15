The Thunder Bay, Ont., Dragon Boat Festival plans to fight sinking participation by adding new competitions and new family-friendly activities, the festival chair told CBC.

The nearly 20-year-old festival saw just six teams compete in this year's event, where once it drew nearly 100.

Competition from an ever-expanding calendar of events in Thunder Bay is partly to blame, Volker Kromm said.

"A lot of [the participants] want to try some of the new events. They want to try the [BrewHa] and the other festivals, the country festival. There's a lot to choose from," he said, adding some teams have taken part for 10 to 15 years now, and team organizers struggle sometimes to find 20 people to fill a boat.

At the same time, Kromm said, the Lakehead Canoe Club has seen a surge in interest in sports such as paddleboarding and kayaking.

Homemade boats and canoe tugs of war

"Given that we can't even keep up with the demand for the youth programming, we thought, 'OK, maybe we can make a subtle shift and include the other paddle sports," he said.

In addition, next year's festival will feature events geared at drawing new audiences, Kromm added.

"We'll have family events where they'll all pile into a canoe and have tugs of war, and we may encourage things like homemade bathtubs and homemade boats," he said. "It's about fun"

The dragon boat races will continue to be part of the festival, Kromm added, noting, "The new teams that have come out—once they've tried it, they go. 'wow, we'll do this again next year.'"

The Dragon Boat Festival was originally launched as a fundraiser for three local charities—The Canadian Mental Health Association, The Catholic Family Development Centre, and The St. Joseph's Heritage Foundation—but those charities backed out due to a lack of return on investment, Kromm explained.

The festival now directs any proceeds to the Lakehead Canoe Club's youth programs.