Ontario Provincial Police officers in Kenora, Ont. are investigating after an officer on patrol witnessed an apartment building on fire in the downtown core, early Friday morning.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. police evacuated the building while Kenora Fire Department and ambulance were called to the scene, according to a written statement on Friday.

Police said two officers and one resident of the building were treated at the hospital and released for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Kenora OPP or crime stoppers.