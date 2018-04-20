Officer spots apartment fire on patrol, prompts investigation by Kenora OPP
Ontario Provincial Police officers in Kenora, Ont. are investigating after an officer on patrol witnessed an apartment building on fire in the downtown core, early Friday morning.
At approximately 1:30 a.m. police evacuated the building while Kenora Fire Department and ambulance were called to the scene, according to a written statement on Friday.
Police said two officers and one resident of the building were treated at the hospital and released for non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Kenora OPP or crime stoppers.