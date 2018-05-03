Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford breezed through Kenora Wednesday afternoon, opening Kenora-Rainy River candidate Greg Rickford's campaign office, and speaking with regional leaders.

Ford spoke to about 180 delegates at the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association (NOMA) conference, but what he said, more-or-less matched previous speeches in Thunder Bay, and elsewhere.

Ford's speech had the tone of a rally speech, however, political leaders didn't clap or cheer like those at rallies do.

"Can you ever, ever remember a government that hides billions of dollars of deficits? I've never seen it, ever," said Ford, pausing a few times waiting for a response from the crowd that never came.

Even Ford's line that alludes to cap-and-trade as, "cap your taxes and trade in Kathleen Wynne," received no response.

Ford made references to northern Ontario, including a promise to bring back the Northlander train. The train served communities in the northeast.

Ford also promised to eliminate a provincial tax on aviation fuel, but only for flights that would service the north. He never specified from where the flights would have to originate, or how the tax cut would be administered.

One promise that piqued the interest of many in the packed room was twinning the Trans-Canada highway from Kenora to the Manitoba border. That particular stretch of road has had many collisions, with a number of municipal leaders calling for the highway to be expanded.

"I've driven these roads as I criss-cross Ontario and it's terrifying," said Ford. "Terrifying when you're in a car, and it's pitch black out, and you have a transport truck coming at you."

"I'm white-knuckled when I'm driving. That's scary."

Other northern promises included eliminating red tape the forest and mining sectors, and Ford re-iterated the need for the Ring of Fire to be developed.

Ford also spoke again about his resource-sharing plan, which was unveiled on Wednesday in Timmins.

Other provincial political leaders will speak at NOMA on Thursday afternoon, including Premier Kathleen Wynne and NDP leader Andrea Horwath.