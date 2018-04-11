Bombardier management need to 'get their act together,' Doug Ford says during visit to Thunder Bay, Ont.
The PC leader was in Thunder Bay on Tuesday to rally for a better Ontario
Ontario's Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford is calling out the management of Thunder Bay's Bombardier plant for failing to meet their delivery goals for the TTC streetcar contract.
- Bombardier to miss 2017 streetcar target
- Bombardier shipped unfinished streetcars to meet delivery deadline, TTC says
"I want to keep people employed," Ford said, "its absolutely critical but they have to be competitive and most importantly they have to be on time."
The PC leader was in Thunder Bay, Ont. on Tuesday, April 10 for a political rally, drumming up support for local PC candidates.
Ford said sole-sourcing transit contracts in Ontario would be unacceptable, and looked forward to ensuring there was an open bid process, so the province could get the best price for transit vehicles.
Bombardier is the largest private-sector employer in Thunder Bay, with much of its work dedicated to bi-level GO Train cars, as well as TTC streetcars and subways.
Ford said his goal is to keep Canadian organizations in business while keeping things fair among companies in Ontario.
"You can't be charging for late deliveries," Ford said.
"I love the front line people of Bombardier, but the management have to get their act together."
Earlier this month, roughly 25 employees at the local plant, who are part of the TTC streetcar line, were laid off temporary for about a week due to a shortage of parts on certain sections of the streetcar assembly.
Ford was in Kenora, Dryden and Sioux Lookout earlier this week as part of a campaign-style tour of northern Ontario.
The provincial election is on June 7.
