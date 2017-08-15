A $95,000 grant from the federal government is enabling Dorion Township to make some of the community's most-important roadways safer.
The money was announced Monday, and comes through the government's Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program.
Ed Chambers, Dorion's Reeve, said the money will go to making improvements on Valley Road and Spring Creek Drive in Dorion.
Specifically, Chambers said, the money will allow new ditches to be dug, which will prevent water from running onto the road surface during spring run-off.
In addition, there are a few spots that are prone to frost heaving, which will also be addressed.
"We're very, very happy with this money, because it'll make vast improvements on these two roads," Chambers said. "They're very vital to our community, because it's sort of our alternate route back toward Ouimet Canyon and Eagle Canyon Adventures, and also the wind farm."
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.