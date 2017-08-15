A $95,000 grant from the federal government is enabling Dorion Township to make some of the community's most-important roadways safer.

The money was announced Monday, and comes through the government's Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program.

Ed Chambers, Dorion's Reeve, said the money will go to making improvements on Valley Road and Spring Creek Drive in Dorion.

Specifically, Chambers said, the money will allow new ditches to be dug, which will prevent water from running onto the road surface during spring run-off.

In addition, there are a few spots that are prone to frost heaving, which will also be addressed.

"We're very, very happy with this money, because it'll make vast improvements on these two roads," Chambers said. "They're very vital to our community, because it's sort of our alternate route back toward Ouimet Canyon and Eagle Canyon Adventures, and also the wind farm."