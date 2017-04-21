A Northwestern Ontario man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison over a series of historical sexual assaults in the Thunder Bay area.

Donald Milani, 69, was convicted of a number of charges in November, including breaking and entering and committing sexual assault, committing an indictable offense while disguised, sexual assault with a weapon, unlawful confinement, and robbery.

All the charges stem from a series of home invasion sexual assaults that took place in rural areas around Thunder Bay between 1985 and 1987.

In her reasons for the sentence, Superior Court Justice Helen Pierce noted on Friday morning that Milani's crimes were "not spontaneous. They were planned and premiditated."

Milani "must be held accountable," Pierce said in court.

She also prohibited Milani, who's originally from Ignace, from owning any weapons for the rest of his life, and from contacting, directly or indirectly, any of the victims.

Milani must also provide a DNA sample and will be registered as a sex offender.

In her reaons for sentence, Pierce said there were mitigating factors, including the fact that Milani had a positive pre-sentence report, has the support of friends and family, and had not re-offended in the 30 years since the assaults occurred, despite being free for most of that period (he was released on bail in 2010, and that was only revoked last week during pre-sentencing submissions by the Crown and defense).

The defense had also cited Milani's health issues, but Pierce noted that no medical reports had been filed during sentencing. It was stated in court that Milani also has memory issues, and can't recall the assaults themselves.

Possibility for appeal

Piece also noted that Milani plans to appeal his conviction.

However, Pierce made note of several aggravating factors. Among those were the fact that the assaults occurred during home invasions, the crimes were planned and deliberate (and they escalated, with the later instances including the use of weapons to threaten victims).

In addition, Pierce said Milani wore a disguise during the assaults, and he had information about his victims, knowing when they were alone and isolated.

The crimes themselves, Pierce said, were "horrific," and left the victims with "lifelong emotional scars."

The case has a long, complicated history. Milani was initially charged in 1987, but according to court documents, charges relating to four of the incidents were discharged during a 1989 preliminary hearing.

Milani was acquitted of charges relating to the fifth incident during trial.

DNA leads to charges being brought again

The OPP continued to review the case as DNA technology improved, however, and Milani was charged again in 2010; those charges all relate to the four incidents that were discharged in 1989.

Initially, those 2010 charges were stayed by a judge citing the time that had elapsed since the crimes occurred. That decision was overturned by the Ontario Court of Appeal.

Milani appealed that decision to the Supreme Court of Canada; the Supreme Court, however, refused the hear the case, giving no reasons.

Milani was convicted on 18 counts in November, and was sentenced on 15 charges on Friday.

Some charges were stayed under the Kienapple principle, which prevents an accused person from being convicted on two or more offenses arising out of the same incident.

In this case, Milani was convicted of both breaking and entering and committing a sexual assault, as well as sexual assault, in some of the incidents.

However, Pierce ruled that the more-serious charge of breaking and entering and committing a sexual assault subsumed the sexual assault charges in those instances, and three sexual assault charges were stayed.