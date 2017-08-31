Getting around the city may become a bit more difficult in the coming weeks.

Thunder Bay Transit says bus stops on Donald Street will be temporarily moved in starting in mid-September due to construction.

However, Brad Loroff, manager of Thunder Bay's Transit division, says efforts will be made to get the word out about the renovations.

"Changes that are going to happen with respect to people catching their buses, and how they will transfer to buses on city hall while that Donald Street portion of work is being done will be communicated well in advance, and we'll have staff down there as well to help people out," he said.

The changes are scheduled take on effect on Sept. 11 and are expected to last for a few weeks as construction should be completed by late October.

Heated shelters and passenger information screens are expected to be installed in new year.

The work on Donald Street is part of Thunder Bay Transit's other renovation efforts at City Hall. The bus shelter at May Street was removed on Monday.