Ontario Provincial Police in White River, Ont. say an animal complaint Tuesday morning after a person was reportedly attacked by a large dog led to the killing of the animal.

Officers were called around 6:45 a.m. to an address in White River, police said in a written release issued Tuesday morning.

When police arrived, officers saw a large black German shepherd dog attack a person then run away, according to the OPP.

Police issued a warning advising people not to approach the animal as it was believed to be injured and considered dangerous, however the OPP later reported the animal "no longer poses a threat to the public."

An OPP spokesperson confirmed that the dog had been killed.