Investigators with the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Thunder Bay, Ont. say they're looking for more information about the body of a puppy that appeared to be dumped in a city park.

According to a written release issued by the OSPCA Friday morning, some students found the body on Feb. 1 in George Burke Park, in a wooded area along the walking path behind Tamarack Place.

An area resident notified Thunder Bay police, the society said.

The young dog is being described as a black and tan female Shepherd-type breed, and is thought to be about six months old. It was wearing a red and black plaid collar.

A post-mortem was done on the animal, which determined the dog starved to death, the society said.

"If you heard or saw anything, or if you know who owns this dog, please come forward with that information," Lynn Michaud, the senior inspector of the Ontario SPCA was quoted as saying in Friday's release.

"The puppy's death was senseless and inhumane. We would like to bring the person, or persons, responsible to justice."

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the Ontario SPCA.