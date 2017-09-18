A 36-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing numerous charges, including arson and impaired driving, after a suspicious structural fire on Dog Lake Road.

OPP said officers were called to the fire at about 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. The fire was reported to be suspicious in nature, and a description of a vehicle that was spotted leaving the scene was given to police.

While responding to the fire, OPP officers were notified of a motor vehicle collision on Kam Current Road. Officers responded, and found the vehicle in a ditch along the road, and upon speaking with the driver determined he had been consuming alcohol. He was arrested.

However, further investigation revealed that the driver involved in the collision was also suspected to starting the Dog Lake Road fire.

A 36-year-old Thunder Bay man has been charged with impaired driving, arson, and breaking and entering.

OPP said the accused is in custody pending a court appearance.