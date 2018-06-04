Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay OPP locate stranded man after Sea-Doo break down

Thunder Bay OPP locate stranded man after Sea-Doo break down

Thunder Bay OPP have located the man who was reported missing after he ventured out on a Sea-Doo Personal Watercraft on Dog Lake on Sunday.

Thunder Bay OPP have safely located a man who was reported missing on Sunday after he ventured out on Dog Lake and had not returned. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

Police said at about 11:19 a.m. officers from the North West Region Emergency Team and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry responded to a report of a missing man who had ventured out on Dog Lake and had not returned.

At around 4:53 p.m., the man was safely located by officers.

According to a media release issued on Monday, the Sea-Doo had broken down and the man made it safely to shore before being rescued.

Police said the man was cold but uninjured.

