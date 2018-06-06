A Thunder Bay film festival hopes to teachpeople the art of docuentary filmmaking over the next few days. Filmmakers filmmakers Kelly Saxberg and Greg Scott explain the "Docs North" workshop. 12:59

Have a story to tell? Thunder Bay's Vox Popular Media Arts Festival wants to help you tell it.

The festival's annual intensive Docs North documentary filmmaking workshop begins Wednesday evening.

Over the course of the five-day program, participants will learn about a number of different facets of documentary filmmaking, including storytelling, pitching, sound, ethics and animation, said Kelly Saxberg, a local filmmaker and Vox Popular coordinator, who will be serving as a mentor during the workshop.

Documentaries a 'reflection'

"Our mandate as a festival is to tell our stories from our region," Saxberg said. "Documentaries ... are a reflection of actual people, and lived experiences, to the best of the filmmaker's ability to condense that into a short format."

"People love those stories. They want to know the stories that reflect them, and their interests."

There are three other mentors participating in this year's Docs North, Saxberg said. Also guiding participants will be Riaz Mehmood, Marcus Agombar, and Chicago-based filmmaker and sociologist Greg Scott.

This year's theme, she said, is harm reduction.

"A lot of different groups and organizations have come to us, and come to us as artists, saying they want to get a message across," Saxberg said. "We have an opioid epidemic, and how do those groups harness the power of digital media to get across messages that can help improve the lives of people?"

Unique challenges

Documentary filmmakers, however, face some unique challenges when it comes to their filmmaking, Saxberg said, especially when dealing with serious themes like addiction or depression.

"There's a lot of things that you need to be aware of," she said. "Sensitivities."

"You have to be as honest as you can, but it is your perspective," Saxberg said. "Those relationships that you build, and trust that you build with your subject, and your audience, even, those are very serious things that all creators have to think about."

Saxberg said part of the Docs North program will see participants split into teams and begin work on their own short film. Finished works will be screened at the Vox Popular festival.

For more information, visit the Docs North website.