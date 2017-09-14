DJ Shub will perform a free show as part of Culture Days in Thunder Bay on October 1. (City of Toronto)

A Juno-award winning artist is the latest to join Thunder Bay's free Culture Days series.

The city announced Thursday that DJ Shub, formerly of A Tribe Called Red, will perform on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 1 pm at the Matawa First Nations Management parking lot (at the corner of John and Court streets).

DJ Shub is an award-winning musician and producer from Six Nations of the Grand River. He won a Juno with A Tribe Called Red, two DMC Canada DJ Championship titles, a DMC Canadian Battle for Supremacy title, and was nominated for a MuchMusic video award.

He released an EP, titled PowWowStep EP, on Dec. 2, 2016, which won an Indigenous Music Award for Best Instrumental Album in May of 2017.

DJ Shub's Thunder Bay performance will also include professional dancers and an interactive art installation, the city said in a media release.

"Culture Days is a major national celebration and DJ Shub's performance adds a fantastic highlight to this event", said Ash Young, Cultural Development & Events Supervisor. "We are happy to offer this show as part of Thunder Bay's contribution to Culture Days and really pleased to be working with Mattawa First Nations Management to make it possible.