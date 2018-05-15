A planned long-term care facility that would serve Indigenous people in the Thunder Bay, Ont. area is one step closer to becoming a reality.

On Monday Dilico Anishinabek Family Care and Fort William First Nation announced they have the green light from the provincial government to start the next phase in the development of a new 96-bed long-term care facility.

"If you look at our communities as our population ages, there's such a cry for long-term care beds," said Fort William First Nation Chief Peter Collins.

"And not only in our communities, but also in the hospital. You see the overcrowding at the hospital sites, and a lot of those are First Nations community members that need to be in a long-term care home instead of a hospital site itself."

The facility, which is to be located on the First Nation, would also provide culturally appropriate care, he said.

The latest approval from the government will allow them to start phase two of the planning, he said, which will include identifying a site, and applying for funding.

Collins said he hopes the actual construction of the building will start next spring.

A release issued Monday stated the facility would serve the First Nations communities in Dilico's catchment area, as well as all Indigenous people.

"Dilico Anishinabek Family Care is looking forward to providing a full continuum of culturally safe services," Dilico executive director Darcia Borg stated in the release.

"There is a great deal of work ahead but we know through collective vision and wisdom we will see this exciting project come to fruition."