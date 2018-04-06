Jordan Johnup is seeing her art displayed on a gallery wall for the first time.

"This is my first time being a part of an art show," she said. "It's pretty exciting."

The Grade 12 student from Weagamow First Nation has three pieces of work in the 2018 Dennis Franklin Cromarty (DFC) High School exhibit at the Thunder Bay Art Gallery. The gallery is hosting an opening reception for the exhibit on Friday night.

This acrylic painting was a culminating in-class project for DFC student Jordyn Johnup, who is also part of the after-school art club at the school. It's titled, Girl. (Thunder Bay Art Gallery)

This is the fourth year that students from the First Nations high school in Thunder Bay, Ont. have displayed their work at the gallery, said DFC art teacher Greg Chomut, adding the work is sure to impress.

"It's an eclectic mix of all kinds of different mediums from landscape painting to graffiti art," he said, as well as silk screening, photography and abstract art.

The young artists are very talented, said Chomut, noting that the exhibit also helps to build confidence among the students.

A painting by DFC student Aleena Crow. (Thunder Bay Art Gallery)

"You can tell that they really are honoured to have their artwork on their walls in a gallery where, in the next room over a lot of their mentors and ... artists that they look up to — famous artists like Saul Williams, Daphne Odjig, Carl Beam to name a few," have work displayed.

"So they're sharing wall space with these legends."

Self Portrait, by DFC student Robyn Chikane. (Thunder Bay Art Gallery)

The opening reception for the exhibit takes place Friday, April 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The show runs until April 29.

Chomut said young artists at DFC are also currently working on another big project. Throughout the year they've been designing a large mural on a wall at their school, with the help of a local artists. They plan to start spray painting the mural within the next few weeks, he said.