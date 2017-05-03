The careers of three young artists from Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School in Thunder Bay are taking off, now that the Thunder Bay airport has begun displaying their work.

Paintings by Jaylene Harper, Clara Adams and Christyn Koostachin now hang in the corridor near the Wasaya Airways counters.

The students created the work as part of a workshop with well-known Woodland artist Saul Williams.

Harper, who is from Keewaywin First Nation, told CBC that seeing her art on the wall of the airport makes her feel proud of herself.

"I never thought this would happen," she said. "It's an awesome feeling."

Jaylene Harper's painting depicts a woman comforting her granddaughter. (Heather Kitching/CBC)

Harper's painting of a grandmother comforting her granddaughter in front of a teepee was inspired by her own grandmother, who she said was "always smiling" and "always happy."

"I miss her," she said.

Clara Adams painted a colourful image of a crying man with his spirit animal, a bird.

"Maybe he's sad because of what I was going through at the time," she said. "I put my emotions in my art."

"Usually when I let out my feelings into my art, I usually just forget about it and then let it go," she added.

Clara Adams' painting depicts a man and his spirit animal. (Heather Kitching/CBC)

Adams, who is from North Caribou Lake First Nation, began making art at the age of three or four, inspired by family members.

At first, she tried to draw people as realistically as possible, but recently, she's drawn inspiration from anime, or Japanese animation, she said.

Adams has received a lot of support and encouragement as an artist from friends and family back home, she said, adding she hopes to study art after high school.

The Thunder Bay airport chose to display the paintings after learning about the Saul Williams workshop through the media, airport president Ed Schmidke told the audience at the unveiling of the works.

"We were struck by how beautiful the art was. We were struck by how personal some of those stories were and how courageous you were to tell your stories via this medium," Schmidke said.

Christyn Koostachin's painting depicts a woman with blue flowers. (Heather Kitching/CBC)

"We thought if there's a small way that we can add a connection between your host communities and Thunder Bay by dedicating some wall space to this, we thought it was the very least we could do."