The Ontario Progressive Conservative Candidate for Thunder Bay—Superior North has endorsed Patrick Brown for the party leadership.



Derek Parks posted the endorsement on his Facebook page Friday, within hours of Brown's entering the race for the top job.



"Patrick Brown is the only leader for the Ontario PC Party that has given the north the attention we have been demanding for decades," Parks wrote in his endorsement.



"I haven't seen a leader come up north 30 times in two-and-a-half years and show the attention he understands the north to have," he told CBC News by phone Monday.



Brown resigned as party leader at the end of January amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Derek Parks is the Progressive Conservative candidate for Thunder Bay—Superior North. He said he's received a lot of positive feedback over his endorsement of Patrick Brown for PC leader. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

Those allegations have come under scrutiny due to subsequent comments from one of the complainants and by other people alleged to have knowledge of the situations.On Feb. 13, one of the complainants admitted she was not in high school and was not under the legal drinking age when the alleged incident happened; she had previously indicated in media reports that she was.The man she alleges drove her to Brown's house also told CBC News he did not take her there, and Brown's girlfriend at the time of the other incident said she witnessed the complainant "clinging to him" throughout much of the evening in question.

On Friday, the Progressive Conservative Party booted Brown from caucus, but Parks denies that his endorsement represents an affront to the party's vision.

"Caucus is a group of 28 elected MPPs that are independent of the executive of the Ontario PC party, where I also hold a seat. Our role is to represent the membership," he said.



"The fact that the interim leader decided to kick him out of caucus three weeks after all this came and after CTV recanted the most serious allegations of underage girls and drinking ... to me indicates that there's a bigger power play going on right now to ensure Patrick Brown is unable to run," Parks said.

"I think he should be given the opportunity for the membership to decide, and then if the membership says, 'We're OK with this,' then it's up to the voters of Ontario whether or not they want Patrick to run the province," he added.