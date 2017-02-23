Bruce Rodrigues, Ontario's Ministry of Education Deputy Minister, is in town to tour local schools and discuss programs with administration and staff.

Rodrigues visited St. Patrick High School on Wednesday to see the Grade 11 students perform a "Blanket Ceremony," an interactive learning experience that teaches Indigenous rights history.

The ceremony was developed after the 1996 Report of the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples—which recommended education on Canadian-Indigenous history as one of the key steps to reconciliation.

Rodrigues is scheduled to attend the Northern Ontario Educational Leaders meetings today.