Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are investigating an alleged break and enter at the city's Delaney Arena.

Patrol officers attended the arena Tuesday morning around 8:25, in response to a call from the head maintenance worker regarding a break and enter that had occurred overnight, police said in a news release.

Sometime between 10:00 p.m. on the evening of July 31 and 8:00 a.m. on Aug. 1, unknown person(s) had broken in through the back door of the building, causing significant damage to the doorway and property in the lobby, police said.



Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity around the Delaney Arena overnight on July 31 is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.tipsubmit.com.