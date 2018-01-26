A popular event that merges contemporary art and fashion in Thunder Bay, Ont. is marking its 10th anniversary.

Derelicte: A Fashion Odyssey, hosted by Definitely Superior Art Gallery, is an annual celebration featuring live music, DJs and performance art. But at the centre of it all is the catwalk, and bold and beautiful pieces of "wearable art," created by local artists.

Whether it's dancing models, a helium-filled ball gown, or a man wearing meat, anything can show up on the catwalk at Derelicte. And even after 10 years, it's just as wildly creative as ever, said Definitely Superior's Renee Terpstra.

"I think it keeps getting better and better," she said. "It's very exciting, I think, for people attending."

Derelicte presents a unique challenge for local artists, said Terpstra, from whom the gallery commissions original pieces of wearable art each year. Their creations have to be light enough, and flexible enough to be worn down the runway.

Volunteer models showcase pieces of 'wearable art' at the annual Derelicte event in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Definitely Superior Art Gallery)

It's led to some very interesting outfits, she said, recalling a ceramic artist who outfitted a model in a pair of heavy ceramic boots that "stomped down the catwalk."

Another memorable outfit was titled "Man Meat," she said. "Where basically a male model wore a large T-bone steak."

"I think the visual artists really like the challenge," said Terpstra, adding that the event has also created opportunities. Many of the works have gone on to show at exhibitions in other cities, she said.

In addition to the commissioned pieces, models also display street-ready fashions from local designers. In between fashion shows, musicians, DJs and an eclectic range of performers take over the stage.

The event drew over 600 people last year, and takes more than 100 volunteers to put together, said Terpstra. And while it's serious about art, it doesn't take itself too seriously.

In fact, the name and concept were originally inspired by the movie Zoolander, Terpstra explained — an outlandish spoof of fashion and modelling culture. The film sparked the idea to host an unconventional and unreserved fashion show, with lots of audience participation, she said.

"We liked the sense of fun, the walk-off challenge," she said. "And to this day our event includes a walk-off challenge for the best model walk for the audience."

Derelicte 10 takes place Saturday Jan. 27 at Black Pirates Pub in Thunder Bay. Doors open at 8 p.m.