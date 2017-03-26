Ontario Provincial Police say they've located the body of a deceased woman near Chomitsa Trailer Park in Wainwright Township, north of Dryden, Ont.

Searchers found the deceased woman on March 25, at 5:25 pm.

Police have not yet confirmed her identity, according to an OPP news release.

However, policed noted in the same news release that Emily Brown was reported missing from her community of Wabigoon Lake First Nation on March 18 and was last seen in the City of Dryden.

Officers with the OPP's Dryden detachment, Treaty Three Police Service and Dryden Police Service conducted a search for Brown.

Members of the OPP North West Region Emergency Response Team, the Bear Clan Patrol, and community volunteers also assisted with the search.

A post mortem examination will be conducted, police said, however the location and date have not yet been determined.

The North West Region Crime Unit and officers with the Dryden OPP are continuing to investigate.

They are asking anyone with information about Brown to contact the Dryden OPP at (807) 937-5577 or the Provincial Communications Center at 1-888-310-1122.