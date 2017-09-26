Police have identified the 21-year-old man found deceased in the Neebing-McIntyre Floodway on Saturday as Dylan Joe Francis Moonias of Thunder Bay.

Moonias's body was found at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, by a kayaker, according to Thunder Bay police. A postmortem examination has taken place, but police said the results are pending further testing by the regional coroner's office.

Police are still investigating Moonias's death. Anyone who may have seen him in the Intercity area on either the evening of Thursday, Sept. 21 or the morning of Saturday, Sept. 23, is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Police have described Moonias as an Indigenous man with a slim build and short black hair. He was reportedly wearing a beige or brown long-sleeved shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Police said he may have been in the company of others in the area.