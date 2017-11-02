Ontario Provincial Police officers in Red Lake, Ont. say they have identified the victim that was found dead on Howey street on Oct. 29.

43-year old John MacDougall of Red Lake, Ont. was located outside in the Norseman Heritage Park on Howey Street at approximately 11 a.m. on Sunday, according to police.

Officials said members from the Red Lake Ontario Provincial Police detachment, along with a forensic identification and crime unit are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact crime stoppers or Red Lake OPP.