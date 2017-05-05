Three years after a baby was found dead on the banks of a river in Thunder Bay, Ont., the coroner's office is still hoping to find her mother.

The deceased newborn was found on May 5, 2014 on the south bank of the Neebing River near Tarbutt Street, according to police.

A post-mortem examination indicated the girl, who was near full term, was stillborn. Neither police nor the coroner were able to establish the child's identity, and no one came forward to claim her.

'It's a double tragedy when someone dies and then there's really no one there who can speak for them or even knows where they've been buried," regional coroner Dr. Michael Wilson said. "They can't properly mourn the loss."

On Friday, the third anniversary of the discovery, Wilson launched a new appeal for anyone with information about the child to come forward.

'Somebody who knows something'

"Sometimes in the immediate aftermath of a death I can understand that people may not feel that they're able to come forward and ask," Wilson said. "Now that a couple of years have past, I suspect there's probably somebody who knows something and it would be good to provide them with our information."

Police have exhausted all of their investigative powers in seeking answers about the child, he said.

"My understanding is that there is no concern that someone did something to this child that resulted in her death. She was stillborn," Wilson said.

The coroner's investigation remains open even after the baby was buried last September at Memorial Gardens in Thunder Bay.

A DNA sample was taken so it can be matched to family members if they come forward, Willson said.

"At this point we know very little," he said. "We don't know who the family was. We don't know who the mother is. We don't know anyone answers to questions they may well have that may provide them with some comfort or understanding."

Anyone with information is asked to call the regional coroner's office: 807 343-7663.