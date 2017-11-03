Its that time of year again when many Canadians are able to get in an extra hour of sleep...or so we think.

But before we go and turn our clocks back one hour this Sunday Nov. 5, the Thunder Bay Fire Rescue wants to remind residents to change the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms as well.

"Smoke alarms give you the early detection needed to safely escape a fire and only a carbon monoxide alarm can alert you to the deadly presence of CO," said Fire Chief John Hay.

He recommends residents to also replace their old smoke alarms with duel smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, and make sure to replace them every 10 years.

Chief Hay said Ontario regulations require residents to install carbon monoxide alarms outside all sleeping areas if the home has a fuel fire appliance, a fireplace or an attached garage.

It is also the law to have working smoke alarms on every level of your home and outside all sleeping areas.

Daylight saving time is 2 a.m on Sunday, Nov. 5.