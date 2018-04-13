Celebrity chef stages cooking contest with Dennis Franklin Cromarty students

Students at Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School in Thunder Bay, Ont., faced off in their own version of the televised cooking competition Iron Chef on Friday.

Four teams had one hour to create and cook an hors d'oeuvre, incorporating a protein, starch, sauce and garnish.

A panel of judges tasted and critiqued the bites before ranking the teams and declaring a winner.

The students' coach for the event was celebrity chef David Wolfman, the host of Cooking with the Wolfman on the Aboriginal People's Television Network.

"Have fun at what you're doing and keep at it," he said, when asked what his message was for the students.

Wolfman gave them all a cooking class before sending them into battle, demonstrating techniques such as carmelizing lemon zest and cooking with filo pastry.

Latisha Pascal's team took his lessons to heart preparing a filo-wrapped ragu with carmelized peppers.

"This competition is kind of making me nervous but I think I'm doing good," Pascal said.

Quinton Loon's team cooked a seared steak, fused with lemons, onions, mushrooms and taragon, sprinkled with bacon bits and freshly juliened carrots.

"It's actually my first time doing this ... like in a competition like this," Loon said, adding he usually cooks traditional foods, such as moose.

Destiny Fiddler cooked a piece of salmon in cooking wine, pepper and rosemary, helping her team cruise to victory over its competitors, including Chinodin Neekan's team and their garlic crostinis with a sweet and sour beef confetti.

Asked if she cooked often, Fiddler said no, but added, "My dad is really good in the kitchen so I mostly watch him."

The biggest lesson she learned from the competition, she said, was how to work under pressure.

