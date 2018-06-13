OPP search for missing 24-year-old Rainy River man

Ontario Provincial Police in Rainy River, Ont., are looking for the public's help in finding a missing 24-year-old man.

They say Darrell Tuesday of Rainy River was last seen on June 12 at approximately 2 p.m on Highway 600 in Morley Township.

Tuesday is described as having brown hair, brown eyes and a thin build.

He is approximately five-feet-nine-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Those with information are being asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.