A First Nations election this fall could make history.

Darian Baskatawang, 21, is running for chief of Whitesand First Nation, located about 250 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ont. If he wins, he'll likely be the youngest elected chief Ontario has ever seen.

The previous record holder is Wade Cachagee, who was 27 years old when he was elected chief at Chapleau Cree First Nation in 2001.

But Baskatawang may face a hurdle his older electoral opponents don't need to worry about — Whitesand First Nation's membership code prohibits candidates younger than 25 from becoming chief.

However the code, written in 1986, is of a different era, Baskatawang said, when "not a lot of (Whitesand residents) went on to post-secondary education, not a lot of people went outside of the community to get the skills and resources, and then ideally come back".

He's not too concerned it'll stand in the way of his electoral dreams.

Baskatawang himself left his First Nation to attend high school in Thunder Bay, and has since been studying political science and law at Queen's University.

Digital connection key to campaign

Being away from his community for several years while at school, doesn't mean he is disconnected from the people of Whitesand, he said.

Connection, using social media, is a key part of Baskatawang's campaign because he will still be based out of Kingston this fall as he completes the last year of his studies.

He said he's excited to see how that digital interaction and influence on the campaign will play out and "what it looks like on a reserve".

While he recognizes the importance of in-person interaction as a chief, he thinks digital communication will strengthen his relationship with the youth, should he become chief.

That's the demographic Baskatawang is focusing on during his campaign, with promises of setting up prospective students with the tools for success, in order to have a positive experience in Thunder Bay, like he did while in school.

The election, for both chief and council is set to take place this October in Whitesand First Nation.