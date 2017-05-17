The City of Kenora, Ont. is mourning the loss of a former police chief and respected community advocate, who dedicated his retirement years to fighting poverty, and homelessness.

Dan Jorgensen, 59, died on Friday, while on a kayaking trip to Manitoba, to celebrate his 60th birthday.

"Dan was such a vital force in our community that we are having a hard time coming to grips with the loss," said Nan Normand, who worked with Jorgensen on the board of Making Kenora Home, a group dedicated to combating homelessness.

The two formed a friendship, she said, after Jorgensen strode into her office in 2009 to announce that he was retiring, and was planning to become more active with Making Kenora Home.

Community leader

"And when Dan said active, he really meant active," said Normand, adding that it wasn't long before he was co-chair of the organization.

Jorgensen will be remembered for his dedication and his ability to make connections with others, said Normand, but also for his combination of optimism and practicality.

"He was convinced that there was a solution to our homelessness issue, and we just had to find it."

He didn't wait for those solutions to come to him, Normand said, recalling a time when the group was undertaking research on a housing first model being used by another community.

"While the rest of us were researching the housing first model Dan hopped on his motorcycle, drove out to Red Deer, and he talked with the mayor's office, police chief, the people who were engaged in the housing first project out there," she said. That hands-on approach was his style.

'Strong sense of social justice'

In recent years, Jorgensen was especially dedicated to solving problems faced by the city's only emergency shelter, which has struggled to find a permanent location, she said. It was a cause he was dedicated to until the end, she said.

"He had a very strong sense of social justice," she said. "I could see that it had run through his entire life."

Normand said she once asked Jorgensen why he had decided to use his retirement years to tackle a problem as big as homelessness.

"He laughed," she said. "He was always quick to laugh."

"He said that there was no more protocols to restrain him. And he winked. And he said 'now the fun begins.'"