Thunder Bay police say Cumberland Street sudden death now a coroner's investigation

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they've released the scene at a home on the city's north side after a sudden death earlier this week.

Police say they released the scene Wednesday evening

Thunder Bay police say they've released the scene at a home on Cumberland Street after a sudden death earlier this week. (CBC)

Officers were called to the 400 block of Cumberland Street N., just after 10 a.m. on Monday where a deceased person was found. No details about the person were publicly released.

In a brief update Wednesday evening, police said the investigation is now being handled by the coroner's office.

Police added they will not release any more information about the incident "out of respect for the privacy of the family of the deceased."

