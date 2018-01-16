The Thunder Bay Police Service has released a surveillance video and is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection with a reported robbery at a Mac's Convenience Store on Cumberland Street Monday night.

Police said in a written statement on Tuesday that around 11:55 p.m. on Jan. 15, a male entered the store with his face covered and walked straight to the counter and demanded money while holding a gun.

The 24-year-old employee complied and the suspect left the store, police said.

Police described the suspect as being approximately five-feet-nine-inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing all black clothing including a hoodie and gloves.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Thunder Bay police or Crime Stoppers.