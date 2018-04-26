Skip to Main Content
Woman assaulted outside Mac's in Thunder Bay prompts search for two suspects

Notifications

Woman assaulted outside Mac's in Thunder Bay prompts search for two suspects

Thunder Bay police are searching for two suspects after a robbery outside the Mac's Convenience Store on Cumberland Street just before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police were called to the Mac's store on Cumberland Street just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday

CBC News ·
Police are searching for two suspects after a 44-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed outside a Mac's store on Cumberland Street.

Thunder Bay police are searching for two suspects after a robbery outside the Mac's Convenience Store on Cumberland Street just before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said a 44-year-old woman was in the parking lot when she was approached by another man and woman who grabbed her, assaulted her and left with her cell phone and cash that was in her bag.

The woman was not injured during the alteration and the two suspects left southbound on Cumberland Street by foot.

According to a media statement from the Thunder Bay Police Service on Thursday, police described the first suspect as a 35-year-old man who is 5'9" tall with a heavy build.

The second suspect is a woman with a heavy build and brown hair.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have any information is asked to contact city police or crime stoppers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us