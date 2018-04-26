Thunder Bay police are searching for two suspects after a robbery outside the Mac's Convenience Store on Cumberland Street just before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said a 44-year-old woman was in the parking lot when she was approached by another man and woman who grabbed her, assaulted her and left with her cell phone and cash that was in her bag.

The woman was not injured during the alteration and the two suspects left southbound on Cumberland Street by foot.

According to a media statement from the Thunder Bay Police Service on Thursday, police described the first suspect as a 35-year-old man who is 5'9" tall with a heavy build.

The second suspect is a woman with a heavy build and brown hair.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have any information is asked to contact city police or crime stoppers.