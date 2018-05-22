A 38-year-old security guard at the LCBO on Cumberland Street in Thunder Bay, Ont. was taken to hospital by ambulance after an attempted robbery on Sunday, May 20.

Police said they were dispatched to the store just after 1:30 p.m. to assist a security guard after a 45-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman attempted to leave the store without paying for items.

The male resisted the arrest and struggled while officers attempted to take him into custody.

According to a written statement on Tuesday, the 45-year-old man was charged with robbery and assault causing bodily harm. He appeared in court over the Victoria Day long weekend and was remanded into custody.