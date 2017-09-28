A free musical performance by DJ Shub and a screening of the award-winning film Sleeping Giant are just two of the highlights of this year's Culture Days, running this weekend throughout Thunder Bay, Ont.

The event — which is sponsored by CBC Thunder Bay — will showcase the city's artists, community groups and cultural organizations, with over 50 free activities taking place across Thunder Bay, the city said.

Featured events this year include:

Fort William First Nation's Fall Pow Wow

An outdoor screening of Sleeping Giant

Tale of a Town performances

A free concert by DJ Shub

"Over 30 local cultural groups and facilities are inviting the public to create, participate and share during the Culture Days weekend," said Ash Young, the city's cultural development and events supervisor. "We encourage everyone to come out this weekend to discover more about Thunder Bay's vibrant cultural sector."

All Culture Days activities are free, although some can only accommodate a limited number of participants, or require pre-registration.

All Culture Days presenters will have official "I Heart Culture Days" signs at their locations.

For a full list of activities and more information, visit thunderbay.ca/culturedays.