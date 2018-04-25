Mediation underway as Canada Steamship Lines deck officer strike continues

A strike by deck officers on some Canada Steamship Lines (CSL) vessels isn't having an effect on Thunder Bay's port yet, but that will change if the strike continues for too long, says the CEO of the city's port authority.

The strike by 36 permanent deck officers on CSL's 12 self-unloading vessels began on Saturday, the company confirmed this week in an email to CBC.

Thunder Bay Port Authority CEO Tim Heney said the affected self-unloading vessels "were engaged heavily in iron ore shipments right now, so they'd probably have a bigger impact on that, initially, than they will in grain."

"But they'll have an impact," he said. "The ship supply has an impact.

Grain is the highest-volume cargo handled at the Thunder Bay port, with more than 7.2 million metric tonnes passing through the port during the 2017 season.

Iron ore, meanwhile, hasn't been handled at the port since 1986, according to historical cargo statistics published on the port authority's website.

Ships tied up

CSL said the strike is only affecting the self-unloading ships in its Canadian fleet; conventional bulk carriers and ships in the company's international fleet are operating as normal.

Heney said the CSL self-unloaders are being tied up until the strike is resolved; the 225-metre-long CSL ship Baie Comeau, in fact, is currently tied up at Thunder Bay's Keefer Terminal due to the strike, Heney said.

CSL didn't disclose the issues that led to the strike.

The striking deck officers are represented by the Canadian Merchant Service Guild. A person who answered the phone Tuesday at the guild's Ottawa office said the guild had no comment.

CSL said a mediation process is underway to resolve the strike.