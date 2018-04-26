Skip to Main Content
Canada Steamship Lines says it has new agreement with striking deck officers

Officials from Canada Steamship Lines say the strike by 36 permanent deck officers that began on Saturday is now over, as an agreement has been reached with the Canadian Service Merchant Guild.

CSL officials said an agreement was reached on Thursday

Officials with Canada Steamship Lines say the strike by 36 permanent deck officers that began on Saturday is now over.

The company told CBC News on Thursday that an agreement was reached with the Canadian Service Merchant Guild.

Officials said operations will return to normal as soon as possible.

The strike only affected the self-unloading ships in its Canadian fleet, according to CSL; its conventional bulk carriers and ships in the company's international fleet remained operating normally.

