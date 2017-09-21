The man charged in connection with the death of 22-year-old Larissa Charlie-Stillaway in 2015 has been sentenced to jail time.

Cruz Nicholas Pelletier was originally charged by police in Thunder Bay, Ont., with aggravated assault when officers were called to the Totem Trailer Court on Chippewa Road in June, 2015. At the time, police said a woman had been assaulted and was sent to hospital in critical condition.

Charlie-Stillaway died a day later in hospital, police said, and the charge was subsequently upgraded to second degree murder.

In a Thunder Bay courtroom earlier this month, Pelletier pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and entered a guilty plea to manslaughter.

Pelletier was sentenced to seven years in prison — due to credit for time spent in custody, he will spend about three-and-a-half more years behind bars — and has been prohibited from owning weapons for 10 years.