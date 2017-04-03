An Ontario court has certified a $110-million class action lawsuit on behalf of former Crown wards.

The suit alleges Ontario failed to protect the rights of children taken into care by child welfare agencies and it helps them pursue compensation for abuse.

Justice Helen Pierce issued her ruling on certification on March 30. It opens the door for the case to proceed through the courts as a class action.

Currently, more than 500 people have contacted lawyers representing the plaintiffs in the case. More than 90,000 may be eligible, according to lawyer Jonathan Ptak.

"We have waited long enough for justice. Now we can go to trial," said one of the representative clients, Toni Grann, in a news release from the law firm.

Through the suit, Grann and three other representative clients who suffered criminal assault, neglect or abuse as children, allege there was a province-wide failure to protect and advance their claims for compensation through the Criminal Injuries Compensation Board or in the civil courts.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.