Former Thunder Bay Crown attorney sues province for $1.7M over loss of job

A former Thunder Bay Crown attorney is suing the province for more than $1.7 million, alleging his employer created a hostile work environment and forced him out of his job.

Dan Mitchell, through his attorney Robert Sinding, filed the statement of claim in Thunder Bay on April 10.

On April 18, the province responded with an intent to defend the lawsuit, but a statement of defence has not been filed yet.

Suspended over complaint

According to the statement of claim, Mitchell was suspended after sexual and general harassment claims were made against him by an assistant Crown attorney.

Mitchell was attending a spring conference for Crown attorneys in Niagara Falls in May 2017, when the Ministry of the Attorney General's regional director of the west region, identified in the statement as Lowell Hunking, told him he was being suspended with pay over a complaint made under the ministry's respectful workplace policy.

Mitchell was told to surrender his Blackberry, was banned from his office and prohibited from speaking to his colleagues, and told he was "no longer welcome at the Thunder Bay courthouse and cannot attend there," the statement reads.

'I wouldn't get too close to the falls'

Hunking also told Mitchell, according to the statement of claim, "If you are thinking of going for a walk tonight, I wouldn't get too close to the falls."

The statement of claim states this was painful to Mitchell, as a friend of his had died by jumping into Niagara River and going over the falls years prior.

According to the statement of claim, Mitchell was able to find out more about the complaints against him when he returned to Thunder Bay.

There were two sexual harassment allegations, and according to the statement of claim, "both alleged a one-sentence utterance, in the context of a joking atmosphere, in the presence of a third person witness, with no allegation of physical contact, or a request for, (or actual), sexual interaction, date, relationship, etc."

Reputation 'irreparably' damaged

There were also seven personal harassment complaints, with "most" relating to the same assistant Crown attorney, who was alleging Mitchell was "undermining her attempts to transfer to a southern Ontario Crown attorney office."

Mitchell "denies the characterization of the nine alleged incidents," and denies harassing the complainant.

The statement of claim states the ministry's actions "caused an effective demotion, loss of status, and loss of authority and respect," and that Mitchell's "reputation in the wider community, not just his office, has been irreparably and dramatically damaged by the suspension and related employer's conduct."

The statement of claim also says Mitchell has mental health issues "which were caused by the manner of the dismissal."

The statement of claim says Mitchell had never been disciplined or demoted prior to May 2017.

The $1.76 million sought by Mitchell includes $550,000 in lost salary, $110,000 in lost benefits, and $1 million in damages.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

In an email to CBC News, a ministry spokesman declined comment, saying "the ministry does not comment on human resources matters, as all employment matters relating to current or former employees are confidential."