A number of pedestrian crossovers have been installed in Thunder Bay, Ont., since provincial legislation was adopted in 2016, but don't expect to see them replace crossings currently controlled by traffic lights.

The third crossover was installed in the northwestern Ontario city in October and city engineering officials say they're cheaper to install and maintain than the button-controlled walk signals that allow pedestrians to cross thoroughfares outside of intersections. However, according to the city, the two types of traffic control can't be used interchangeably.

Crosswalks controlled by push-button traffic lights in the city include Miles Street at the Consolidated Courthouse, Red River Road south of Court Street, as well as on Fort William Road and Simpson Street.

The roads where those crossings exist are too busy to be controlled by a crossover, according to Kayla Dixon, the city's director of engineering and operations.

"So, depending on if traffic levels change in those areas with different traffic patterns, then we might look at it then," she said. "If you think of some of the other locations, again these are generally high volume streets ... it's difficult for a pedestrian to find that gap in traffic to have a safe crossings."

Currently, Dixon said, the crosswalks with traffic lights and walk signals need to remain as such. "We would need to maintain those as-is," she said.

More crossovers coming

Dixon said there are still a number of opportunities for Thunder Bay to add more crossovers — the pedestrian-controlled signals already installed at Algoma Street and Cornwall Avenue, Walsh and Selkirk Streets and Simpson and Ogden Streets.

The proposed 2018 municipal budget will have money earmarked for more of them, but Dixon said no specific locations have yet been chosen.