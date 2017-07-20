Two men whose lives have been touched by mental illness are cycling through northwestern Ontario this week as part of a cross-Canada bike trip to raise money for mental health care.

Chad Robertson decided to do the trip after his older brother died by suicide late last year, he said.

"Me and him, we had always had plans of doing the trip, biking across the country together, so I just decided shortly after that happened that I was going to do it myself just in memory of him," Robertson said.

He also decided to use the trip to raise money for the Canadian Mental Health Association, he said.

Then, two weeks before the start of his trip, Robertson's favourite uncle died by suicide, he added.

Chad Robertson and Andrew Wells are covering at least 100 kilometres a day in their westward journey to Victoria, B.C., Robertson said. (Facebook)

"That was really tough. I've got a lot to ride for," he said.

Robertson described his brother as his "best friend" and said his troubles began only a year or two ago when he developed problems with addiction.

"It pushed me and a lot of other people away," he said. "And my family, I think they all have a lot of grief over that."

His brother was due to enter detox just days before he died, Robertson added.

Robertson is joined on the journey by Andrew Wells, who said he has also struggled with mental illness.

On Tuesday, the pair began a stopover in Thunder Bay, where they visited the Thunder Bay Police Service and the Canadian Mental Health Association.

They were due to depart Thursday morning.