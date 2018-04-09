Thunder Bay police arrest 2 men after aggravated assault sends victim to hospital

An early morning break-in and assault in County Park in Thunder Bay, Ont. on Saturday led to the arrest of two men.

Thunder Bay police said they were called to the 500 block of County Boulevard just before 5:30 a.m. on April 7.

Once officers arrived, they found a 57-year-old man injured inside his home and two other men hiding in the residence.

The 57-year-old was taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Science Centre for medical attention, according to a media release on Monday.

He told police that the two unknown men had broken into his home and assaulted him.

A 31-year-old and a 42-year-old man has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Break and Enter.

Police said the 42-year-old suspect was also charged with breach of probation.

Both suspects appeared in court on the weekend and have been remanded to custody.