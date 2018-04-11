CountryFest cancelled for 2018

CountryFest will not be taking place in 2018.

In a release , the organizers say after much consideration and deliberation with sponsors, stakeholders and the community, the event, which was held in Murillo, just outside of Thunder Bay, Ont., will be cancelled for this year.

The group said with rising costs and the risks involved in an event of this size, they felt it would be in their best interest to postpone in the hopes of looking ahead to future festivals.

CountryFest started in 2016 as a small event with four bands, smaller stage and 60 campsites.

In 2017, the event doubled in size and featured 12 bands including Brett Kissel, Tim Hicks and Doc Walker.

Attendance reached 6,000 over the two days.

The organizers said for festivals of the size of CountryFest to succeed, there has to be support on many levels, including community, government and sponsors.