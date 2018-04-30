Nuisance bears and waterfront on Thunder Bay City Council agenda

Nuisance bears are becoming more of a nuisance in the city, according to at least one city councillor.

Northwood Coun. Shelby Ch'ng writes she's hearing more and more reports of bears appearing in residential areas in Thunder Bay, but MNRF bear specialists no longer respond to calls of nuisance bears within municipalities. Rather, calls are directed to police.

Ch'ng will ask the city's Intergovernmental Affairs Committee to lobby Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) to respond to nuisance bear calls.

Whereas the MNRF would take steps to remove bears without harming them, "in most cases, when Thunder Bay police respond to an incident involving a nuisance bear, lethal force may be used for the purpose of public safety," Ch'ng's resolution states.

She's asking the Intergovernmental Affairs Committee to follow up with the MNRF, and provide an update to council by the end of June.

Councillors to discuss phase two funding for waterfront

Waterfront phase two funding approval will be up for discussion on Monday night for Thunder Bay City Council.

The funds will cover professional fees, such as professional drawings to be used in a number of phase two projects, including the extension of the Sleeping Giant Parkway, and the development of a boardwalk.

The city is recommending about $73,000 for Hatch Engineering, and about $154,000 to Brook McIlroy. Administration is also recommending a $75,000 contingency fund to cover any cost overruns.

Does city council have too many councillors

Thunder Bay City Council is being asked to consider if the city has too many councillors.

At the April 30 meeting, Coun. Frank Pullia is tabling a resolution calling for a public consultation process that would examine if the city would be better-served by allowing fewer people at the council table.

Currently, Pullia's deputation states, the council is made up of seven ward councillors, five at-large members, and the mayor.

However, Pullia writes, "I have received feedback from the public that the composition of city council may be more efficient and productive with fewer members."

Pullia is asking for administration to consult with the public, and present a report prior to Dec. 1, 2020. Any changes to the makeup of council would come into effect by the 2022 municipal election.

North core parking restrictions to be maintained

Also on Monday night's agenda, the Thunder Bay parking authority is implementing a two-hour parking restriction in a number of city-owned spots in the north core.

In a memo to council, parking authority supervisor Jonathan Paske states the affected spots are found along the north side of Waverley Street, between Algoma and Banning streets.

The parking authority implemented a temporary two-hour restriction on the spots February 2017, after students complained of a lack of parking, due to the spots being take up all day by people who work in the downtown core.

Monitoring by the parking authority over the last year has shown the restriction is working, Paske states in his memo, and the spots are being used for short-term parking only.

The parking authority plans to maintain the two-hour restriction, despite requests from north-core employees to have it removed.

However, Paske states in his memo, "it should be noted that there appears to be an available supply of parking spaces in private lots in the area as well as available supply in the waterfront parkade."