Thunder Bay City Council will be asked to throw its support behind potential improvements at two city parks at its Monday night meeting.

One potential upgrade would be the purchase of a new moveable stage that would be used for concerts and events at Marina Park and other city locations. The stage would include a sound system that would be shared with the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium.

The entire cost of the project is about $1.5 million; however, the hope is that 82 per cent of the cost would be covered by government grants — at Monday's meeting, council is being asked to approve a funding application to Canada's Cultural Spaces Fund.

Council to consider covering pavilion cost

Council will also hear a deputation from the Friends of Waverley Park, who will ask the city to provide some funding for a proposed new pavilion in the north-side park.

Tenders went out in September, but the lowest bid came back about $100,000 higher than what the Friends group has available. Therefore, they're asking council to cover the remaining cost; the Friends could then fundraise to pay the city back.

Council will also get updates on the transportation master plan, and the city's official plan.

Council could revisit a motion calling for the resignation of Canadian Senator Lynn Beyak over her remarks about Indigenous people.

The motion was initially tabled by Councillor Shelby Ch'ng in late September, but was defeated on a 6-6 tie; Ch'ng wasn't present at the meeting.

On Monday, the minutes from that meeting will be up for ratification, and Ch'ng can have the motion pulled. A re-vote would then take place.

However, Ch'ng has said she'll only revisit the motion if the six councillors who were in favour of it in September are all present at Monday's meeting.