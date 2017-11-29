Thunder Bay City Council has given its OK to using city streets as a detour while the province makes repairs to bridges on Highway 61.

The bridge work is scheduled to begin in summer 2018, and will focus on the Rosslyn Road and CNR overheads, and the CNR subway; all are located along Highway 61 between Neebing Avenue/Princess Street and Broadway Avenue, the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) said.

At Monday night's meeting, Thunder Bay City Council threw its support behind a detour option that will see both north- and southbound traffic diverted from Highway 61 onto Neebing and Broadway avenues during work hours. In order to minimize the traffic disruption, the work would take place 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., with two lanes of traffic maintained on the highway at all other times.

Fort William First Nation (FWFN) Chief Peter Collins said he's concerned over the impact the detour and bridge work will have on FWFN.

Concerns over safety

The CN rail bridge remains closed to vehicular traffic. That was the most-direct way to access FWFN; now, people travelling to FWFN must take a longer route that includes the section of Highway 61 where the bridge work is taking place.

Collins said he's concerned over the impact the detour and bridge work will have on emergency response.

"You see a little accident on (Highway) 61 right now, the traffic is backed up for 45 minutes to an hour," he said. "Can you imagine when they close that and detour us around into our community, and the safety aspect of it?"

Collins said that 9,000 vehicles each day travel into FWFN using Highway 61.

"Where are you going to divert 9,000 vehicles?" he said.

Costs of the project aren't available, but the work is scheduled to be completed by fall 2018, the ministry said.

Water meter changes coming

In other council matters, the city will be changing how it reads water meters.

Councillors passed a resolution calling on the city to bring meter-reading back in-house.

The service has been provided by a third-party contractor for the past several years, but the contractor has not met service level requirements due to difficulty getting access to residential and commercial meters; according to the resolution, the contractor had a success rate of less than seven per cent in the first half of 2017.

Meanwhile, more people are submitting readings via phone or the city's online service.

With the passing of the resolution, the city will now rely on internal staff to read meters. However, they'll only read meters that have remote readout devices installed, which allow readings to be taken without direct access to a water meter.

The change will save the city about $23,000 annually.

Further, council approved a pilot project that would see the city allocate about $11,000 in the 2018 budget to subsidize the installation of remote readout devices — also known as smart meters — for low-income residents with disabilities that make it difficult for them to manually read and submit their water meter readings.

The devices cost $155.

Administration is to report back on the pilot project's effectiveness in six months.

City seeks camera information

Finally, council authorized administration to pursue a request for information from surveillance camera operators.

The city is considering adding more cameras to high-risk areas of the city, such as long its waterways, in an effort to increase safety.

The request for information is designed to help the city determine what type of surveillance equipment is available, and its cost and effectiveness.