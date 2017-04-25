A company that would go after your insurance company to recoup costs for fire fighting will soon do business with the city.

Thunder Bay city council approved a contract on Monday that will have Fire Marque Inc. collect a fee from homeowners' insurance after a fire.

But Mayor Keith Hobbs expressed concern that the company told administration if it cannot collect from insurance, that fee would be added onto your tax bill.

"When I read the report, I really liked the idea," Hobbs said. "But then I got halted in my tracks before financial implication."

"It says, 'in some circumstances, some insurance companies have refused to pay claims that have been filed on behalf of the municipality, making it necessary to apply the amount of the claim against the property owner's tax bill.' That's my first concern," Hobbs said.

"'And then collect the amount owed through an indirect manner through the insurance company.'" Hobbs said.

"So, if the insurance company has refused to pay, how do you collect it in an indirect manner? Tell me about that."

Thunder Bay Mayor Keith Hobbs has some questions about the Fire Marque Inc. contract, notably the line that says the company can apply the amount of the claim against the property owner's tax bill. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

Two per cent of insurance companies refuse to pay

Chris Carrier, a former councillor of Collingwood, Ont., and now a national accounts manager with Fire Marque Inc. said their first step is to write letters to the insurance company, and then write a letter stating that the amount will be put onto the homeowner's tax rolls.

"So it is a tactic," Carrier said. "And then we would consult with your team on how best to employ a method to recover."

Carrier said the collection issue happens in about two per cent of all cases, as a way for insurance companies to avoid paying the fee. He also noted that a new international insurance company was not paying out at first, but is now.

The city could collect up to $100,000 a year for the fire equipment fund.