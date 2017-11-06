The City of Thunder Bay's waterfront will lose some of its public art next year.

The city's public art committee is recommending the granite sculptures of balloon animals — part of an exhibit titled Naturally Inflated — be moved to other areas of the city due to the sculptures repeatedly getting damaged.

In a memo to council, city manager of cultural development and events Leah Prentice states that the 10 sculptures were installed in 2011, and were designed to encourage physical interaction.

Repeatedly damaged

However, the installation has been repaired several times since 2011. The sculptures were moved from their original location near the Tai Chi park to a spot in front of the waterfront condominiums in hopes that the new, more-visible location would result in the pieces sustaining less damage.

The damage continued, however, and the sculptures have remained covered up while the city reviewed its options.

Due to the substantial and repeated damage, the city says it's no longer feasible to keep the installation at the waterfront, and now the intent is to relocate those sculptures that are still intact, or can be repaired at minimal cost, to other places in the city.

Two possible locations are the Thunder Bay airport and the city's art gallery, which are both interested in taking some of the pieces.

Removal of the sculptures is expected to take place by spring 2018.

Hybrid vehicles on agenda

Also tonight, city administration is recommending Thunder Bay sign up for an electric truck pilot program.

The Association of Municipalities of Ontario is running the project, designed to test plug-in, hybrid vehicles in a municipal fleet setting.

The truck would be a half-ton pickup, which can be charged from a standard 110v outlet. As a hybrid, it would be powered by a battery, and switch to a backup gasoline engine when necessary.

A report to council states that the trucks have a range of 40-60 kilometres while on battery power.

If Thunder Bay participates in the pilot project, the truck would be part of its fleet for six months. During that time, the city would be responsible only for insurance and basic maintenance costs; city administration believes that would amount to $1,000, which would come from the existing fleet budget.

The project, the report states, would give the city first-hand experience with an electric vehicle, and the chance to determine how practical it would be for use in Thunder Bay.



